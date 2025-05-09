E-Paper | May 09, 2025

Purpose-built trains for armed forces movement

Khalid Hasnain Published May 9, 2025

LAHORE: Following the war-like situation, the Pakistan Railways (PR) operations have been put on high alert across the country. On the other hand, the PR has also spared purpose-built rolling stock that is likely to be used by the armed forces in the current situation.

“We are in coordination with them (the armed forces) for providing them with transportation-related services whenever they need and a purpose-built rolling stock (wagons, coaches, locomotives etc) has been allocated for them,” PR Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch said while talking to Dawn on Thursday.

“When they ask us to move the stock, we will do it within no time. We are ready and stand by our forces,” he added.

According to Mr Baloch, the PR’s passenger and freight trains’ operations are underway as usual as the PR is facing no issue yet. However, the trains’ operations, railway stations etc have been put on high alert. Moreover, there is no plan to curtail the operations as the department cannot do this in a situation of air-space closure for certain periods and suspension of planes’ operations from time to time. “We want to facilitate and accommodate in our trains all those passengers who used to travel by air,” he added. To a question, Mr Baloch said the security at major stations and trains had also been enhanced.

PR operations put on high alert across the country

Meanwhile, the Lahore city district administration has put all offices of administrations, hospitals, Rescue 1122 and others on high-alert, keeping in view the attacks from India.

According to Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, a central control room had also been established at the DC office for surveillance and safety of the citizens.

The administration officers, staff led by the ADC (Finance and Planning) Mudassir Nawaz also took out a rally to pay tributes to armed forces for prompt and befitting response to India.

TRANSFER: Muhammad Nasir Khalily, a BPS-20 officer of the PR’s mechanical engineering department, has been transferred with placement of his services at the disposal of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on a deputation basis for a period of three years for his posting as director general of the programme, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Five BPS-18 officers of the PR’s civil engineering department, namely Muhammad Imran Saeed, Muhammad Sohail Javed, Mehtab Ahmad, Mujib Ur Rehman Khuhro and Riaz Mahmood Lashari, have been transferred to Karachi, Peshawar, Sukkur, Quetta and Lahore as divisional engineers, according to a notification.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2025

Pakistan India Tensions
Pakistan

