State Dept ‘supports’ Pakistan’s call for neutral probe into Pahalgam

Anwar Iqbal Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 09:57am

WASHINGTON: The US has called upon both Pakistan and India to hold “direct talks” to bring down tensions and said it will support any effort, including a neutral probe, to ensure the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack are brought to justice.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Tammy Bruce, the State Department spokesperson, said the US was aware of Pakistan’s offer for a neutral investigation into the attack.

“Pakistan wants an independent investigation … and [the US] want the perpetrators to be held accountable, and we are supportive of any efforts to that end,” she added.

When asked if the two neighbours have offered any commitments,

Ms Bruce said Secretary Rubio had been clear on two things: “that this should not escalate” and “communication was fundamentally key”.

When the spokesperson was asked if the US shared India’s view that Pakistan was supporting terrorist groups, she refrained from affirming the accusation.

She said the Pahalgam attack was “awful”, but the “back and forth and continuation” of attacks should stop.

Ms Bruce added that escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the past few weeks were “not surprising but very, very disappointing”.

She said both sides should remain engaged in conversation and the US would remain involved in this process.

Mr Rubio also spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. They discussed regional security matters, economic engagement, and efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, Ms Bruce added.

She acknowledged the situation was “very delicate and dangerous” and said any discussion about ongoing negotiations shouldn’t be made public.

“That’s certainly our policy. We think it’s important to not put details in the midst of the worldwide media when the work is being done in private between leaders.”

When asked whether India provided the US with any intelligence to back up its claims against Pakistan, Ms Bruce refused to give details.

“We, though, will not engage in the nature of discussing what the conversations have been or what we have conveyed,” she added.

She urged both India and Pakistan to “work towards a responsible solution”.

US consulate advisory

The US Consulate General in Lahore has directed its staff to shelter in place after Indian drones were shot down in the city. The consulate said it has also received initial reports that authorities may be eva­cuating some areas adjacent to Lah­ore’s main airport, a statement said.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2025

Pak India Ties, Pak US Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
Pakistan

