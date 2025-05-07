HBL PSL 2025 to continue as per schedule amid escalating regional tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that the HBL Pakistan Super League 2025 will continue as per schedule, amid escalating regional tensions.

The statement comes hours after the Pakistani military brought down five Indian jets in retaliation for late-night strikes launched by the neighbouring country at six sites in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“HBL Pakistan Super League X will continue as planned with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium,” the PCB said in a press release issued on Wednesday morning.

The statement added that the toss for today will take place at 7:30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm.

The tenth edition of the HBL PSL started on April 17. This year’s event marks a decade of the country’s very own franchise T20 tournament, which has over the years attracted sizeable crowds stadiums as well as a dedicated online viewership.

Tonight’s match sees the return of HBL PSL to Rawalpindi for four matches on May 7, 8, 9 and 10. Thereafter, the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on May 11, the PCB added.

The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on May 13, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and the final of the marquee event are to take place on May 14, 16 and 18, respectively, at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The last PSL match before a day’s break on May 6 was played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

It was a game reflective of the dismal campaign the home side has had. The Multan side couldn’t muster any strength to stave away Peshawar ; overrun by Babar Azam’s side, who hauled themselves firmly into PSL playoffs contention with a clinical seven-wicket victory.