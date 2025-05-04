E-Paper | May 04, 2025

Chinese president to visit Russia May 7-10, Kremlin says

Reuters Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 03:02pm

Chinese president Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia from May 7-10, where he will participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

In a statement on Telegram, the Kremlin said that Xi will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the development of the two countries’ strategic partnership, as well as signing a number of documents.

“During the talks, the main issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda will be discussed,” the Kremlin said.

The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in World War II but pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Hitler died by suicide and the red Soviet Victory Banner was raised over the Reichstag in 1945.

Several other national leaders are expected at the celebrations, including the presidents of Brazil and Serbia, and the prime minister of Slovakia.

Putin has proposed a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine around the May 9 celebration, one of the most important in the Russian calendar.

Responding to Moscow’s offer of the three-day ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was ready as long as the ceasefire would be 30 days in length, something Putin had already ruled out in the near term, saying he wants a long-term settlement, not a brief pause.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine, given the continued war with Russia, could not guarantee the safety of any foreign dignitaries who came to Moscow for the traditional May 9 victory parade.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed narrative
Updated 04 May, 2025

Failed narrative

Few in the global arena, including India’s traditional foreign partners and the US, are buying New Delhi’s narrative.
Water allocation
04 May, 2025

Water allocation

THINGS may be looking up for farmers. With flows improving, the Indus River System Authority has summoned its...
Weaponising hunger
04 May, 2025

Weaponising hunger

OVER the course of 18 months, the world has seen unspeakable images come out of Gaza, but none are seared as...
Truth under fire
Updated 03 May, 2025

Truth under fire

Defending press freedom requires legal protections, independent institutions and public that refuses to accept silence.
The core issue
03 May, 2025

The core issue

POST-Pahalgam events have yet again proved that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved peacefully and justly, the...
Boosting productivity
03 May, 2025

Boosting productivity

THE country’s economic productivity — the efficiency with which it can convert inputs such as labour and capital...