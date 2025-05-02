Ginning set to begin early as Sindh harvests new crop

LAHORE: In a significant development, the picking of the new cotton crop has commenced in the coastal areas of Sindh. This early harvesting has also led to the initiation of forward trading of cotton, raising the possibility of the earliest cotton ginning season in Pakistan’s history, potentially starting in the first week of May.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq shared that advance deals for cotton produced from the new crop have begun. Initially, two ginning factories in Burewala and Mandi Bahauddin (Punjab) sold 600 bales of cotton for delivery between May 10 and 15, at Rs17,000 to Rs17,300 per maund.

These factories have procured raw cotton from the coastal regions of Sindh at a rate of Rs8,300 to Rs8,500 per maund.

He stated that limited cotton picking has started in some coastal areas of Sindh, with ginners from Punjab actively purchasing this early yield. Reports suggest more forward contracts will be finalised in the coming days.

The unexpected early start to cotton picking in Sindh’s coastal belt, attributed to a sudden rise in temperatures, has fuelled expectations that the new cotton ginning season could commence in the first week of May in two cities of Punjab — a first in the country’s history.

However, Mr Haq also highlighted concerns about overall cotton cultivation nationwide.

Reports suggest a decrease in cotton sowing in most cotton zones compared to the previous year, which could lead to lower national cotton production.

This decline is primarily attributed to the disinterest of farmers due to significantly low domestic cotton prices, a consequence of record imports of sales tax-free cotton, cotton yarn, and grey cloth under the Export Facilitation Scheme.

There is also an unprecedented delay in the release of cotton cultivation and production estimates for the Cotton Year 2025-26 by the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA). Traditionally, these estimates are released in the first week of February.

