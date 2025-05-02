E-Paper | May 02, 2025

Ginning set to begin early as Sindh harvests new crop

Amjad Mahmood Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 05:32am

LAHORE: In a significant development, the picking of the new cotton crop has commenced in the coastal areas of Sindh. This early harvesting has also led to the initiation of forward trading of cotton, raising the possibility of the earliest cotton ginning season in Pakistan’s history, potentially starting in the first week of May.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq shared that advance deals for cotton produced from the new crop have begun. Initially, two ginning factories in Burewala and Mandi Bahauddin (Punjab) sold 600 bales of cotton for delivery between May 10 and 15, at Rs17,000 to Rs17,300 per maund.

These factories have procured raw cotton from the coastal regions of Sindh at a rate of Rs8,300 to Rs8,500 per maund.

He stated that limited cotton picking has started in some coastal areas of Sindh, with ginners from Punjab actively purchasing this early yield. Reports suggest more forward contracts will be finalised in the coming days.

The unexpected early start to cotton picking in Sindh’s coastal belt, attributed to a sudden rise in temperatures, has fuelled expectations that the new cotton ginning season could commence in the first week of May in two cities of Punjab — a first in the country’s history.

However, Mr Haq also highlighted concerns about overall cotton cultivation nationwide.

Reports suggest a decrease in cotton sowing in most cotton zones compared to the previous year, which could lead to lower national cotton production.

This decline is primarily attributed to the disinterest of farmers due to significantly low domestic cotton prices, a consequence of record imports of sales tax-free cotton, cotton yarn, and grey cloth under the Export Facilitation Scheme.

There is also an unprecedented delay in the release of cotton cultivation and production estimates for the Cotton Year 2025-26 by the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA). Traditionally, these estimates are released in the first week of February.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

NCDs in Pakistan

NCDs in Pakistan

Zafar Mirza
We must effectively implement preventative policies, regulatory, managerial, educational interventions and reliable health services.

Editorial

Defiant unity
Updated 02 May, 2025

Defiant unity

State has an opportunity to capitalise on unity, and address social and political crises, ensuring that no obvious vulnerabilities remain for enemies to exploit.
Points to ponder
02 May, 2025

Points to ponder

FOR the people of Pakistan to successfully confront the multiple crises the country faces, it is important to...
Protesting doctors
02 May, 2025

Protesting doctors

THE stand-off between the Punjab government and protesting doctors and nurses has now entered a critical point, with...
War clouds
Updated 01 May, 2025

War clouds

This is a highly dangerous game which can have unpredictable ramifications for the entire region.
Tax proposals
01 May, 2025

Tax proposals

THE government must treat the tax proposals of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the FY26...
Labour rights
01 May, 2025

Labour rights

ON Labour Day, Pakistan must reframe its narrative on trade unions and restore labour rights. Beset with a raft of...