May 01, 2025

Djokovic to miss Italian Open

AFP Published May 1, 2025

ROME: Record 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will not take part in the Italian Open in Rome from May 7-18, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

“Novak Djokovic has announced he won’t take part to #IBI25,” organisers of the clay court tournament announced on social media.

The organisers did not state the reason for 37-year-old Djokovic’s withdrawal.

The Serb’s wait for a 100th ATP title goes on after his withdrawal from the Masters event in the Italian capital which he has won six times, most recently in 2022.

His last silverware came at the Paris Olympics last year — at the site of Roland Garros where the next Grand Slam in the calendar will take place from May 26 to June 8.

The Belgrade-native’s absence from the final main warm-up event to the French Open casts further doubts over his chances of claiming a fourth title at Roland Garros.

Indeed, Djokovic is yet to lift a trophy this season after enduring a turbulent start to 2025.

Djokovic lost the Miami Open final to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik last month, before suffering early exits on the clay in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

He was eliminated from the Madrid Open on Saturday after defeat to Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi, which followed on from his loss to Alejandro Tabilo in his opener at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Prior to the start of the clay court season, the world number five said he was suffering from the effects of an eye infection, and he has endured a winless run of form as he adapts to the “new reality” of his career.

“I was hoping I can play one more match than I played in Monte Carlo,” Djokovic said after losing in Madrid. “(It’s) kind of a new reality for me, I have to say.

“Trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament... It’s a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis.” Following Djokovic’s elimination in the Spanish capital, he hinted it might be his last appearance at the event.

“It could be (my last appearance). It could be. I’m not sure if I will come back. So, I don’t know. I mean, I’ll come back, maybe not as a player, of course. I hope it’s not, but it could be,” Djokovic said.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025

