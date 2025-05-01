E-Paper | May 01, 2025

Court limits Trump’s ability to deport migrants held at Guantanamo Bay

Reuters Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 06:54am

BOSTON: A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Wednesday to ensure migrants held at Guantanamo Bay are given a chance to raise any concerns about their safety before deporting them to El Salvador or countries other than their places of origin.

US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston issued the order after immigrant rights advocates argued the administration had violated a court order he issued by flying four Venezuelans held at the US naval base in Cuba to El Salvador on a flight conducted by the US Department of Defence.

Murphy in late March had issued a temporary restraining order, which he later extended into an injunction, restricting the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to rapidly deport migrants to countries other than their own without allowing them to first raise concerns about their safety or potential torture.

Republican President Donald Trump’s administration argued it did not violate the judge’s order as it only applied to the Homeland Security Department, which oversees US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, not the Defence Department.

The US Department of Justice called three of the four migrants members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and said the Department of Defence removed them to El Salvador without the knowledge or direction of the Homeland Security Department.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

War clouds
Updated 01 May, 2025

War clouds

This is a highly dangerous game which can have unpredictable ramifications for the entire region.
Tax proposals
01 May, 2025

Tax proposals

THE government must treat the tax proposals of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the FY26...
Labour rights
01 May, 2025

Labour rights

ON Labour Day, Pakistan must reframe its narrative on trade unions and restore labour rights. Beset with a raft of...
Tribunal delays
30 Apr, 2025

Tribunal delays

IS justice to be delayed till such time that it becomes meaningless? At least that is the impression one gleans from...
Missing growth
30 Apr, 2025

Missing growth

PAKISTAN faces a paradox: its economy has been stabilising but growth remains elusive. The ‘feel good’ part of...
Info wars
Updated 30 Apr, 2025

Info wars

Indian state and media would do well to adopt a more rational approach, and stop spreading anti-Pakistan hatred.