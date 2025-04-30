AS tension persists in South Asia post-Pahalgam, the Indian state is taking steps to ensure that its people are unable to hear Pakistani points of view.

For example, on Monday, New Delhi banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including portals belonging to major networks such as Dawn News, ARY News, Geo News, etc. Accounts belonging to freelance journalists and cricket commentators have also been blocked. New Delhi has taken this senseless step because it believes that the channels were spreading “provocative and communally sensitive content”.

Considering the bellicose and inflammatory anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim content being produced by many mainstream Indian channels, this justification is laughable. Other steps taken by New Delhi include blocking certain Pakistani social media handles, as well as general boycotts of Pakistani culture and sports.

Sadly, it seems that the Indian state, along with parts of its media and civil society, are creating an atmosphere for war. That would explain why the world’s self-proclaimed ‘biggest democracy’ would feel threatened by Pakistani media outlets offering alternative viewpoints. While no doubt there are jingoistic voices on this side of the border too, the sheer size and reach of the Indian media means that war hysteria can very easily grip large segments of the Indian public.

A week after the Pahalgam tragedy, India has yet to provide conclusive proof linking Pakistan to the attack. Perhaps that is why it is keen to silence Pakistani voices, so that the Indian people are not exposed to alternative viewpoints and are prevented from questioning their government about what really happened in the scenic tourist spot in held Kashmir.

Moreover, Kashmiris in India are facing revenge attacks, with around 2,000 rounded up, while the Pahalgam episode is being used to fan hatred against India’s Muslim citizens. Instead of promoting such madness, the Indian state and media would do well to adopt a more rational approach, and stop spreading anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim hatred.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2025