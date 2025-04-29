E-Paper | April 29, 2025

Pakistani media, content creators warned against sharing ‘sensitive national security info’

Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 10:20am

https://www.dawn.com/news/1907281#:~:text=National%20Cyber%20Emergency%20Resp%C2%ADonse%20Team%20(N%2DCERT)%20has%20warned%20media%20and%20content%20creators%20against%20sharing%20sensitive%20national%20security%20information.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Canal consensus
Updated 29 Apr, 2025

Canal consensus

There is urgent need for such high-level engagement and consultation, especially considering climate-related crises Pakistan faces.
Incursions thwarted
29 Apr, 2025

Incursions thwarted

THE military’s media wing has released details of infiltration attempts by terrorists based in Afghanistan, saying...
Pension reforms
29 Apr, 2025

Pension reforms

The federal government has finally notified another pension reform that requires retired public servants rehired by...
At heat’s mercy
Updated 28 Apr, 2025

At heat’s mercy

The current heatwave is a dire warning of what lies ahead if Pakistan fails to confront the realities of climate change.
Culture war
28 Apr, 2025

Culture war

THE heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have sealed the fate of Abir Gulaal. Slated for a May release and...
Haj mismanagement
28 Apr, 2025

Haj mismanagement

THE relevant authorities in Pakistan are often blamed for negligence and poor management when it comes to Haj...