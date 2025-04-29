Pakistani media, content creators warned against sharing ‘sensitive national security info’

Updated 29 Apr, 2025 Canal consensus There is urgent need for such high-level engagement and consultation, especially considering climate-related crises Pakistan faces.

29 Apr, 2025 Incursions thwarted THE military’s media wing has released details of infiltration attempts by terrorists based in Afghanistan, saying...

29 Apr, 2025 Pension reforms The federal government has finally notified another pension reform that requires retired public servants rehired by...

Updated 28 Apr, 2025 At heat’s mercy The current heatwave is a dire warning of what lies ahead if Pakistan fails to confront the realities of climate change.

28 Apr, 2025 Culture war THE heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have sealed the fate of Abir Gulaal. Slated for a May release and...