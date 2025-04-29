Pakistani media, content creators warned against sharing ‘sensitive national security info’ Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 10:20am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel https://www.dawn.com/news/1907281#:~:text=National%20Cyber%20Emergency%20Resp%C2%ADonse%20Team%20(N%2DCERT)%20has%20warned%20media%20and%20content%20creators%20against%20sharing%20sensitive%20national%20security%20information. Pak India Ties Pakistan Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more Indus Waters Treaty crucial for regional stability: Dar Sindh lawyers refuse to end protests, reject CCI announcement Amid India tensions, PTI wants Imran’s voice heard Sponsored Revolutionising reproductive health: Viya launches Viya Telehealth On DawnNews نصف کراچی، پانی سے مکمل محروم! ہمارا چینل’یوٹیوبَردِکھوّا’ غصہ، مایوسی نفرت: کراچی میں ہجوم کے ہاتھوں قتل کے بڑھتے واقعات Dawn News English Shahzeb Jillani On Crackdown On Freedom Of Press In India No Handshakes At Wagah As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise Why India’s Blame on Pakistan Doesn’t Add Up Can Pakistan’s Green Initiative Avoid Water Crisis? Water Expert Urges Pakistan to Move Indus Water Dispute With India to Hague How Daraz Revolutionised Online Shopping In Pakistan Pope Francis’ Funeral: Everything You Need to Know Comments Closed