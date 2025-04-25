E-Paper | April 25, 2025

SBP reserves fall $367m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 09:25am

KARACHI. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) foreign exchange reserves dropped further by $367 million to $10.205 billion during the week ending on April 18 due to external debt repayments, announced the central bank on Thursday.

The country’s overall forex holdings slipped to $15.436 billion, including $5.230bn held by commercial banks.

Dollar bonds dive

According to a Reuters report, Pakistan’s dollar-denominated government bonds dropped more than 4 cents on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed, as tensions with neighbouring India escalated.

The 2036 maturity fell the most, shedding over 4 cents to be bid at 74 cents on the dollar.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ending rabies
25 Apr, 2025

Ending rabies

RABIES remains one of Pakistan’s most deadly, yet neglected public health crises. Across the country, hundreds die...
Wheat worries
25 Apr, 2025

Wheat worries

PUNJAB’S farmers are enraged. They are not getting what they call a fair price for their wheat harvest this year...
Pahalgam attack
Updated 24 Apr, 2025

Pahalgam attack

Pakistan must proceed with caution and prepare a calm yet firm response to India’s allegations, and threats.
New IMF projection
24 Apr, 2025

New IMF projection

THE downgrading of the IMF’s growth forecast for Pakistan by 40bps to 2.6pc is perturbing, especially considering...
Stranded goods
24 Apr, 2025

Stranded goods

AS controversy over the new canals continues to rage, traders across the country have begun raising the alarm over...