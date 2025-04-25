Targets set for Kharif crops amid drier forecast

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Committee on Agriculture, under the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, has set production targets for key Kharif crops for the 2025-26 season.

At its meeting on Thursday, chaired by Food Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, the committee fixed the rice production target at 9.17 million tonnes, to be cultivated over 3m hectares (around 7.4m acres) across the country.

The meeting expressed concern over soil moisture deficiencies, warning that drier conditions expected in May could hinder Kharif sowing in northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Balochistan. The committee recommended judicious use of available water resources across all regions, the ministry said in a statement.

The committee also fixed targets for cotton at 10.18m bales over an area of 2.2m hectares. Likewise, the target for sugarcane was set at 80.3m tonnes over an area of 1.1m hectares, and 9.7 m tonnes production target for maize over 1.5m hectares. The targets for other crops such as mung, mash and chilies were also fixed.

Pondering over the availability of agricultural inputs for Kharif crops for 2025-26, the water availability in canals head will remain 60.502m acres feet during the season.

The meteorological department informed the meeting that that during January to April 2025, 39 per cent below average rain was recorded. Also, 60pc below average rain was recorded in April with extremely drier conditions over the southern half (Sindh and Balochistan).

Overall, the temperature has remained above normal in most parts of the country during January to April this year. During May to July, above normal rain is likely over most parts of the country, except May. Temperature is expected to remain above normal in most parts of the country during the next three months, except July.

The committee was informed that the availability of rice and maize seed will remain available as per requirement.

The representative from State Bank of Pakistan told the committee that expected allocations of institutional credit for agriculture had substantially increased to Rs2.572 trillion for 2024-25, 16pc higher than the last year’s disbursement of 2.216tr.

The National Fertiliser Development Cell informed the meeting that due to local production and available stocks, the supply position of urea will remain comfortable. DAP fertiliser will also remain at satisfactory levels.

