Farmer kills boy for taking bath at his tubewell in Punjab’s Vehari

BAHAWALPUR: A farmer allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy dead for taking a bath at his tubewell at Chak 429/EB in the limits of Sheikh Fazil Police Station of Burewala in Vehari district.

According to police spokesperson Adnan Tariq, Irshad Ahmed Butt complained in his FIR that his grandson, Muhammad Zaki (13), accompanied him on his motorcycle to the tubewell of a farmer Muhammad Tariq.

According to the complainant, several boys were bathing on the tube well and his grandson was standing nearby. Meanwhile, Tariq appeared and started shouting that he had restrained the boys from taking bath at his tube well. He opened fire at Zaki and injured him.

The boy was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Burewala, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The PRO claimed that police had arrested Tariq three hours after the murder. The postmortem was yet to be conducted at the THQ hospital when this report was filed.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and two others suffered serious injuries in a clash over an enmity between two rival groups at Mehtab Chowk in Hasilpur.

The deceased was identified as Idrees while the injured were Muhammad Sharif and Rehmat.

ENCOUNTER: A robber involved in over 50 cases of crime was killed while a constable suffered injuries in an encounter near Khairpur Tamewali.

According to police, the robber, Ghulam Mustafa, and his two accomplices allegedly snatched a motorcycle from one Rizwan who along with his two friends was standing by the roadside and fled. When police were informed on 15, a team rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

During the exchange of fire, one of the robbers was killed while Constable Muhammad Amin suffered serious injuries. When the firing stopped, Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of Inayati, was found dead.

The police claimed that he was killed by the firing of his accomplices. His body as well as Constable Amin were shifted to THQ Hospital Khairpur Tamewali.

A case was registered against the deceased suspect’s two accomplices.

HOSPITAL WITHOUT POWER: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) disconnected power connection to the THQ Mailsi over the default of Rs10m dues.

With the severing of electricity connection, the patients suffered in hot weather conditions, urging the authorities concerned to restore the power connection after payment of arrears.

THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Rana Mazhar Iqbal was quoted as saying that the hospital’s budget was awaited and as soon as the amount would be received, the defaulting amount would be paid to Mepco.

SEMINAR: A number of students and teachers at a seminar at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) paid homage to Allama Iqbal.

The speakers spoke on his poetry and philosophy, urging the students to follow his teachings.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025