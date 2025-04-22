E-Paper | April 22, 2025

Prof Adib Rizvi honoured with prestigious medical award

Dawn Report Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 05:20am

KARACHI: Renowned surgeon and founder of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Prof Dr Adib Rizvi has been conferred with the prestigious British Medical Journal Award for his meritorious services and contribution to medical sciences in the South Asian region.

The BMJ is a leading British medical journal which honours medical professionals, researchers and intuitions every year for their exceptional services in the field of medical sciences.

According to a press release, a ceremony to confer the Special Recognition Award was held in New Delhi recently where Dr Sanjay Nagra, co-chair of the BMJ Advisor Board, received the award on behalf of Dr Rizvi.

Dr Nagra paid rich tributes to Dr Rizvi and highlighted his pioneering role in establishing a model of equitable and accessible healthcare system in a developing country like Pakistan.

Speaking to the audience via Zoom, Dr Rizvi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the journal for its immense contribution towards the promotion of medical education and allied research.

He said political animosities should be set aside for the betterment and well-being of the deprived population.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2025

