Bad timing of uplift projects in Lahore’s Johar Town, other areas riles motorists

LAHORE: Simultaneous launch of various development projects, especially replacement of the outlived trunk sewer lines with new ones at Khayaban-i-Firdausi in Johar Town, is not only causing traffic jams but also creating environmental issues for the public at large.

The situation is worsening gradually with slow pace of work, absence of viable traffic diversion plans and lack of mitigating measures.

On the other hand, the upcoming monsoon season may also affect the development works and cause wastage of public funds as the authorities concerned have not devised any effective plan in this regard.

“They (Wasa officicials) have simultaneously launched scores of development projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) or the Lahore Development Programme (LDP). This has led to serious issues related to traffic clogs, environment (dust pollution mixed with carbon emissions) and waste of time and energy of the public.

“I visit various spots of the city daily for work and get stuck in traffic jams, especially at Khayaban-i-Firdausi (Johar Town, Main Boulevard) where a new trunk sewer line is being laid,” deplores a local while talking to Dawn on Sunday.

“Since the routine life is already very hectic, the simultaneous start of several projects is playing havoc with the area,” he says.

According to an official source, the negligence allegedly on the part of Wasa and the government is evident from the massive delay in the start of major development schemes, including the Shauq Chowk-Khayaban-i-Firdausi sewage scheme.

“This project was launched last month and now only two months of the ongoing fiscal year (ending on June 30) are left. Moreover, the monsoon season is also approaching fast and that may also hamper the construction activities,” says the official, adding that if such projects were launched timely, they would have been completed within this month or so. “The delay is the result of bad planning.”

According to him, Wasa is currently implementing various projects worth Rs69bn under the LDP alone. These also include the projects at Kotha Pind, Faisal Town, and Waris Road.

Talking to Dawn, a spokesman for Wasa termed the projects vital to improve civic facilities for the citizens.

“It is true that there are some issues (traffic congestion, environment etc) due to the launch of these projects. But finally, the completion of these projects would be a great relief to the people,” he maintained. He said the Wasa teams are trying hard to complete all major projects before the start of the monsoon. “The pace of work on the project is very fast,” he claims.

On the other hand, the motorists continue to suffer while being stuck in traffic jams/congestion due to the launch of the projects.

“We request the top authorities in Punjab to order early completion of all projects, especially those causing severe environmental issues,” demands a motorist. “Action should also be taken against the negligent officers concerned,” he adds.

OPERATIONS: The teams, led by MCL Chief Officer and ACs, launched massive operations in Islampura, Anarkali Bazaar, Moon Market, Samanabad, Faisal Town and G-1 Market and removed encroachments.

During the operations, over 100 shops and commercial establishments found to be illegally occupying public property and footpaths were also sealed. These businesses had encroached upon roads and pavements, consequently causing severe inconvenience and mobility issues for the citizens. Numerous footpath encroachments and permanent structures erected at various points were demolished to reclaim public passages, according to a spokesman.

Moreover, the administration removed illegal banners, posters and streamers displayed at different locations, negatively impacting the city’s cleanliness and overall aesthetic appeal.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2025