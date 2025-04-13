E-Paper | April 13, 2025

Railways to run Multan-Dera train, restore Khushhal Khan Express

Khalid Hasnain Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 07:20am

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to run a local shuttle train between Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan with effect from April 16 and restore the operations of Khushhal Khan Express after a gap of five years.

The Multan-Dera train will de­­part from Multan Cantt Sta­tion at 5:30am and reach D.G. Khan at 9:30am, while from D.G. Khan, it will depart at 11am and reach Multan at 2:50pm.

The train consists of four economy class passenger coaches and a brake van, according to a spokesman.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Railways spokesman said the PR has also decided to restore the operations of Khushhal Khan Express, connecting far-flung regions of Sindh, southern Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Timings of Bolan Mail also revised

The economy-class service runs between Karachi and Peshawar via the Kotri-Attock Main Line, covering 1,512 kilometres in approximately 34 hours and 15 minutes.

The train will daily depart from Karachi City Station at 8pm and reach Peshawar at 9am on third day via Kotri, Sehwan Sharif, Larkana, Shikarpur, Dadu, Habib Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmor colony, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Kundian and Attock.

From Peshawar, it will depart at 4pm daily and reach Karachi at 5:50am on third day. The train consists of eight economy class passenger coaches and brake van.

Railway officials say the route has been fully prepared for relaunch, with improved comfort for passengers and a focus on affordability.

New schedule for Bolan Mail

Separately, the railway adm­inistration has changed departure / arrival timing of Bolan Mail running between Karachi and Quetta via Kotri, Sehwan Sharif, Dadu, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Sibi.

According to the new timetable, which will be effective from April 27, the train will depart from Karachi City Station at 4pm and reach Quetta at 4pm next day.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2025

