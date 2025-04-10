E-Paper | April 10, 2025

Trailer runs over, kills ex-armyman in Karachi’s Korangi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 11:19am

KARACHI: A former armyman was run over and killed by a fast-moving trailer in Korangi on Wednesday evening, police and hospital officials said.

They said that the victim was a retired lance naik and currently working with a pharmaceutical company as a security supervisor.

Korangi Industrial Area SHO Mohammed Ali Niazi said that Mohammed Adnan Khan, 41, was riding a motorcycle when a trailer hit him at Vita Chowrangi. He suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

The incident angered area people, who pelted the trailer with stones.

Korangi SSP Tariq Nawaz said in a statement that the police handled the situation and managed to pacify the mob.

He said trailer driver, identified as Alam Zeb, was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a young man was found shot dead near the Malir river within the remit of the Shah Latif Town police station on Wednesday afternoon.

Area SHO Mohammed Ameen Khoso said that the deceased was identified as Pir Bux, 24, a resident of the adjoining area of Shafi Goth. The corpse was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2025

