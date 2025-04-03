Toll rates increased again by up to 50pc

The National Highway Authority has not disclosed the reason for this second hike in toll rates within three months.—AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: In less than three months, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has again increased toll tax by 15 to 50 per cent for its motorways and highways, effective April 1.

Earlier, the toll was increased on January 5.

Under the revised toll taxes, the NHA charges Rs70 for cars against Rs60.

For vans and jeeps, the toll tax has been increased to Rs150 from Rs100.

Similarly, the toll for buses has been increased to Rs250 against Rs200.

Now owners of 2 & 3 axle trucks will have to pay Rs300 toll tax. The previous rate was Rs250. Likewise, for articulated trucks the toll has been revised to Rs550 from Rs500.

Motorway tolls have also been increased across major routes, including M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35. The M1 Islamabad-Peshawar Mot­­o­rway car toll was raised to Rs550, while the M3 Lahore-Abdul Hak­eem Motorway fee has jum­ped from Rs700 to Rs800.

Under the revised tolls on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway for wagon or 12-seater, it has been fixed as Rs850, for 13-15 seaters/coaster/minibus is Rs1150, bus Rs1,650, 2 & 3 axle trucks Rs2,150 and Rs2,650 for articulated trucks.

The toll for a car on the M4 Pindi Bhattian-Faisa­labad-Multan Moto­rway has been increased from Rs950 to Rs1,050, and the M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway to Rs1,200 from Rs1,100. The M14 Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla Motor­way toll is now Rs650, up from Rs600, while the E35 Hasan Abdal-Have­lian-Man­s­ehra Motor­way toll to Rs300 from Rs250.

For larger vehicles, revised toll rates now range from Rs850 to Rs5,750, depending on the vehicle type and route. The NHA has yet to provide a detailed explanation for the increase, but the adjustment aligns with periodic revisions in road maintenance and infrastructure costs.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025