Rare Asiatic desert cat found in Sulaiman Range

Tariq Saeed Birmani Published March 31, 2025 Updated April 2, 2025 10:21am
Extremely rare Asiatic desert cat (Felis lybica ornata).
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Chief of Leghari tribes Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari has confirmed the presence of the extremely rare Asiatic desert cat (Felis lybica ornata) in the Sulaiman Mountain Range of District Dera Ghazi Khan.

The elusive feline, known for its sandy coat and remarkable adaptability to arid environments, is seldom seen in Pakistan.

Mr Leghari, who spotted rare Asiatic cat through his lens said that due to its critically low population, conservationists are keeping the exact location undisclosed to protect it from potential threats such as illegal trapping, hunting, or habitat disturbance.

Wildlife officials and local researchers have expressed both excitement and concern over the sighting. “This is a significant find for Pakistan’s biodiversity, but we must act cautiously,” said a conservationist involved in the monitoring efforts.

“If poachers or collectors learn of its location, this rare cat could vanish forever,” said the tribal chief.

The Asiatic desert cat, a subspecies of the African Wildcat, is already under threat due to habitat loss and human encroachment. Its presence in Pakistan highlights the ecological richness of the Sulaiman Mountains, which serve as a refuge for many endangered species.

Environmentalists urge the government and local communities to strengthen conservation measures in the region. “This sighting should prompt stricter anti-poaching laws and habitat preservation efforts, Leghari emphasised.

For now, authorities are monitoring the area discreetly, hoping to gather more data without drawing unwanted attention. The discovery serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s diverse - yet fragile - wildlife heritage, demanding urgent protection before more species slip into extinction.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025

