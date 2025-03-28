E-Paper | March 28, 2025

Man killed as rain, snow trigger landslides in GB

Jamil Nagri Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 07:50am
Astore Road is blocked by an avalanche near the Kicham village.—Photo by the writer
GILGIT: A man was killed and another injured in accidents following torrential rains and snowfall in upper parts of Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

Life in the northern region has been brought to a standstill as landslides and avalanches blocked major roads, including the Karakoram Highway (KKH), Baltistan Road and Astore Valley road.

The inclement weather also damaged water channels, land communications and electricity infrastructure in many areas.

The KKH was blocked at multiple locations in Kohistan, leaving people stranded in remote areas.

Avalanches hit many villages

Traffic reportedly resu­med at the KKH in Koh­istan after it was blocked due to landslides in Ochar area on Wednesday.

Long queues of cars, passenger coaches and trucks were formed on both sides of the KKH.

Meanwhile, landslides blocked the Baltistan road at Malupa and Triko in Rondu of Skardu.

Rescue 1122 said one person died and another injured when a car was hit by falling rocks in Astore on Wednesday.

The car, with two passe­ngers, was travelling from Astore towards Dashkin when the accident took place near Kichak village.

The deceased was identified as Zaheerul Haq. He died on the spot.

The injured man was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Police said Astore Valley road has been blocked at Kicham village after an avalanche hit the area on Thursday.

The local administration said rain and snowfall have continued in the district since Wednesday.

Mirmalik and other areas of upper Astore, which received heavy snowfall, remained disconnected from other areas.

Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar and other areas of upper Baltistan Division recei­v­­ed scattered snowfall as temperatures fell below zero degrees Celsius.

A snow avalanche also hit Hakuchar Nagar.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

