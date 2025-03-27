E-Paper | March 27, 2025

Six dead in tourist submarine sinking off Egypt resort: state media

AFP Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 05:39pm
People walk next to an Egyptian police vehicle in front of hospital where the bodies of foreigners killed when a tourist submarine sank off Egypt’s Red Sea are kept, in Hurghada on March 27. — Reuters
People walk next to an Egyptian police vehicle in front of hospital where the bodies of foreigners killed when a tourist submarine sank off Egypt’s Red Sea are kept, in Hurghada on March 27. — Reuters

Six tourists died on Thursday when a tourist submarine sank off the resort of Hurghada on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, state media reported.

The website of the state-owned Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper said the deceased were all foreigners, adding that 19 others were injured.

Investigations were underway to determine what caused the accident, according to the newspaper, which said the injured were transported to nearby hospitals along with the bodies of the deceased.

Hurghada, a bustling tourist city some 460 kilometres southeast of the Egyptian capital Cairo, is a major destination for visitors to Egypt.

The Red Sea coral reefs and islands off Egypt’s eastern coast are major draws, contributing to the country’s vital tourism sector which employs two million people and generates more than 10 percent of GDP.

While dozens of tourist boats sail through the coastal area daily for snorkelling and diving activities, the website of Sindbad Submarines, the vessel owner according to Akhbar Al-Youm, says the company deploys the region’s “only real” recreational submarine.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some progress
Updated 27 Mar, 2025

Some progress

The hard-won macroeconomic stability is only a short distance away from a deeper crisis.
Time to talk
27 Mar, 2025

Time to talk

IN an encouraging development, the government has signalled openness to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ...
Black Sea truce
27 Mar, 2025

Black Sea truce

WHILE the Trump administration may have no problem with Israel renewing its rampage in Gaza, it is playing ...
Kabul visit
Updated 26 Mar, 2025

Kabul visit

Islamabad should continue to emphasise that presence of terrorists on Afghan soil stands in the way of normal commercial ties.
Drought warning
26 Mar, 2025

Drought warning

DRIVEN by rising temperatures linked to climate change, increasing drought events across Pakistan have affected tens...
Deadly roads
26 Mar, 2025

Deadly roads

DESPITE daytime restrictions on heavy vehicles, Karachi continues to witness one horrific traffic accident after...