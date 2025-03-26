New Zealand beat Pakistan with ease in final T20 to win series 4-1

New Zealand men beat Pakistan by 8 wickets with ease in the fifth and final Twenty20 of the series in Wellington on Wednesday.

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert thrashed the Pakistani bowling attack to all parts as he scored 97 not out off just 38 deliveries. He hit 10 sixes in his innings and wrapped up the match with three back-to-back sixes off the bowling of Shadab Khan.

The Kiwis lost just two wickets as they chased down the target in just 10 overs. Both wickets were taken by left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem who finished the match with figures of 2-6 off his 2 overs.

Earlier in the match, a half-century by captain Salman Agha lifted Pakistan to 128-9.

Salman was eventually dismissed in the penultimate over for 51 after he and Shadab rescued Pakistan from 52-5 in the 10th over.

Jimmy Neesham, who removed both Salman and Shadab, was the most successful New Zealand bowler with 5-22.

New Zealand went into the match with an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the series. After another poor start by Pakistan, Salman and Shadab shared a 54-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Shadab was caught behind off Neesham for 28 as Pakistan again had problems with their top order.

Jacob Duffy claimed the first wicket in the second over when he removed Hasan Nawaz for his third duck in the series.

He added Omair Yousuf in his following over as Pakistan struggled to cope with Duffy’s swing and seam movement, as well as the bounce generated by Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears.

New Zealand, who won the toss, made one change for the match, with Sears coming in for Zak Foulkes.

Pakistan made five changes with Omair, Usman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Sufyan Moqim and Mohammad Ali all coming in place of the more experienced cricketers in the squad.