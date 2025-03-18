E-Paper | March 18, 2025

Textile exports post paltry growth

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published March 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The textile and clothing exports grew 9.31 per cent year-on-year during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

From the start of the FY25, the textile exports maintained a rising trend with robust growth of 13pc in August, 17.92pc in September, 13.11pc in October, 10.81pc in November, 5.55pc in December and 15.85pc in January.

However, the exports posted a paltry growth of 0.44pc to $1.41bn in February against $1.40bn in the same month last year.

In absolute terms, the textile and clothing exports rose 9.31pc to $12.18bn during July-February FY25 from $11.14bn a year ago.

Textile and clothing exports have been static for the last two years despite having a $25bn installed capacity due to structural issues, according to textile players. The exporters are demanding the early release of various kinds of refunds/rebates that have been pending for many months.

The PBS data showed exports of readymade garments rose 19.94pc in value and 8.80pc in quantity during 8MFY25, while knitwear rose 17.08pc in value and 8.67pc in quantity. Bedwear grew 13.11pc in value and 12.04pc in quantity.

Towel exports rose 5.59pc in value and 5.88pc in quantity 8MFY25, whereas cotton cloth rose 1.48pc in value and contracted 3.86pc in quantity, respectively.

Yarn exports dipped 35.63pc in 8MFY25. The exports of made-up articles, excluding towels, increased by 9.73pc, and tents, canvas and tarpaulin went up by 18.56pc in 8MFY25. The export of raw cotton recorded a decline of 98.44pc during the period under review.

The import of synthetic fibre increased 4.92pc, and the arrival of synthetic and artificial silk yarn increased by 14.88pc. However, imports of other textile items increased by 75.48pc during the period under review.

The import of raw cotton surged 228pc during the first eight months of the current fiscal year from a year ago. However, the import of second-hand clothes grew 24.85pc during the months under review.

In July-Feb FY25, total exports increased by 8.42pc to $22.07bn, up from $20.35bn in the same months last year.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025

