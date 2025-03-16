E-Paper | March 16, 2025

PPP will boycott budget, take ‘more serious’ step if govt fails on commitments: Shazia Marri

Nadir Guramani Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 05:08pm
PPP leader Shazia Marri speaking to DawnNewsTV programme Doosra Rukh on Saturday , March 15, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
PPP leader Shazia Marri speaking to DawnNewsTV programme Doosra Rukh on Saturday , March 15, 2025. — DawnNewsTV

PPP leader Shazia Marri on Saturday said that if the coalition government took a “u-turn” on its commitments, the party would not only boycott the upcoming budget but would also take a “more serious step”.

Tensions between the PML-N-led coalition and the PPP have simmered for months over unfulfilled promises. A December meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari seemingly failed to resolve disagreements, with PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla later claiming the PM’s Office ignored directives from the Presidency.

Amid strained ties, PML-N leaders met PPP counterparts at Governor House on Saturday, assuring them they wouldn’t be treated as outsiders in Punjab.

Speaking during the DawnNewsTV programme Doosra Rukh yesterday, PPP leader Marri said that her party would not only boycott he upcoming budget but would also adopt a “more serious step” if the government failed to fulfil its commitments regarding the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

“If the prime minister and the minister for planning and development do not fulfil the commitment regarding PSDP […] if they take a u-turn this time, then I think we will not only boycott the budget but will take a more serious step,” she said, without elaborating what that step entailed.

Marri said that the country was not in the position to endure such steps and that the government should have thought about its decision first, adding that her party was not under any compulsion; rather, it had stakes due to its “maturity and political wisdom”.

“I think this is a very delicate government, and I don’t think there has ever been a government as weak as this one,” she said. “And this weak government is not realising the situation it is in, how much it needs the PPP,” she said.

In January, the PPP held a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC), where it demanded that the federal government held local government polls in Punjab and Islamabad as per the agreement it had made with the ruling coalition.

The PPP has also repeatedly voiced concern over the construction of controversial canals in Punjab’s Cholistan area.

It has called for the immediate meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), which has been pen­ding for 11 months, calling for the canal issue to be raised there.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Ukraine, Nato and the future of Europe

Ukraine, Nato and the future of Europe

The spectacle of the verbal spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky in the Oval Office was stark evidence of a tectonic shift in longstanding US foreign policy on Ukraine, Russia, Europe and Nato.

Opinion

Editorial

After the review
Updated 16 Mar, 2025

After the review

Should prepare economy for durable growth by attracting foreign private investments to boost productivity and exports.
Embracing crypto
16 Mar, 2025

Embracing crypto

IT seems a little prod was all it took for Pakistan to finally ‘embrace the future’. The Pakistan Crypto Council...
Fault lines
16 Mar, 2025

Fault lines

IT was a distressing spectacle, though a sadly predictable one. As the National Assembly took up for discussion the...
Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...