Power without humility

FOR 77 years, we have been governed by individuals who have wielded power with arrogance not humility. Be it politicians, military, judiciary, or bureaucracy, those entrusted with authority have prioritised self-interest over Pakistan.

This unchecked self-preservation has resulted in systemic decay, where institutions have been weakened, corruption has flourished, and people have been left to suffer. The reason we are in crisis today is because of this fundamental failure of leadership — an unwillingness to recognise that power is temporary, and that true greatness lies in serving rather than ruling.

Throughout history, politicians have risen to power on the promise of public service, only to enrich themselves, and manipulate institutions to maintain their control. These individuals use power to accumulate wealth, promote nepotism and cronyism over meritocracy to evade accountability.

Yet, when they lose office, they scramble to stay relevant — some seeking refuge abroad, others attempting to regain power through backdoor dealings with the establishment. Instead of building institutions, politicians have played politics as a game of survival, using the state as a tool for personal advancement, oscillating between authoritarianism and victimhood.

The establishment is no different. Often charged with dictating foreign policy, controlling the economy, and silencing dissent, they think they are untouchables who remain above the law. A leader in the early 2000s dictated every aspect of governance.

At his peak, he reshaped institutions and determined the fate of political opponents. Yet when his time was up, he had to live out his final years in exile, away from the very land he once controlled. Others, before and after him, who once wielded immense power, often assuming they were beyond accountability have had to deal with irrelevance, obscurity and the eventuality of being relegated to mere footnotes.

The judiciary has also seen chief justices who, while in office, shaped national discourse with sweeping rulings and political manoeuvrings — some of whom have, at the peak of their power, acted as kingmakers and shaped the political landscape.

Yet, the day they retired, their influence vanished. A former chief justice who once considered himself the law, now struggles for relevance. Another, who was once considered the face of judicial activism, is now remembered more for controversy than for justice. Their legacies are not of reform but of overreach, because the exercise of power lacked humility.

In Pakistan, power must come with accountability.

This problem is not confined to the highest levels of government. Even our bureaucracy from district commissioners to municipal officers, from police chiefs to station house officers, has treated power as a means of personal gain — acting as kings in their time under the sun and begging for pensions when they’re discarded by the elite. Every one of them has contributed to the nation’s decline.

On the contrary, the developed world follows a model where leadership is synonymous with responsibility, not entitlement. Power comes with accountability, ensuring that no leader, judge, or official is beyond scrutiny. The most respected politicians, judges, and civil servants don’t rule with arrogance; they lead with humility. A culture of accountability ensures that they remain accessible, grounded, and aware that governance is a privilege, not a right.

This stark contrast is ironic because humility in leadership is a fundamental principle in Islam, yet Pakistan — an Islamic republic — has ignored this value entirely. The Quran warns against arrogance and reminds leaders that true power lies in humili­ty. Yet, in Pakistan, leaders have sought luxury instead of worrying about the plight of a nat­ion struggling to make ends owing to econ­omic instability, corruption, and mis-management.

Pakistan’s economic struggles, institutional failures, and social injustices are the direct consequences of leadership without humility. A nation cannot progress when its rulers treat governance as a means of self-enrichment rather than a duty towards the people.

The cycle of self-serving politics and power-hungry officials has left Pakistan on the brink of collapse. No country can survive when those at the helm of affairs are not bothered about its fate.

The way forward is clear. In Pakistan, power must come with accountability, coupled with the idea of servitude, it is a lesson deeply embedded in our faith and history.

If Pakistan is to recover, it must rediscover the lost virtue of humility in leadership. The choice is clear: continue down the path of self-destruction, or embrace the principles of service, integrity, and humility.

Pakistan’s future depends on whether those in power can finally learn this lesson. The question is: will they?

The writer is an advocate of the Supreme Court.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2025