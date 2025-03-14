E-Paper | March 14, 2025

Ministers vow to improve health facilities

Ikram Junaidi Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 09:10am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal on Thursday contacted provincial health ministers to make a collective strategy to address health-related issues.

He held telephone calls with Punjab Health Minister Kha­waja Salman Rafique, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, Balochistan Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Adviser on Health Ehtisham Ali.

According to a statement, they agreed to work together for the improvement of health facilities and also discussed the ongoing health projects. The provincial ministers assured that they would cooperate with the Centre in the best interest of the masses.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of Greenstar, Dr Syed Azizur Rab met Minister of State for Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath.

According to a statement, they exchanged views on integrating healthcare and population welfare efforts.

Dr Bharath highlighted that the country’s growing population posed a significant challenge and emphasised the need to ensure access to family planning services, especially in urban slums.

“The government and private sector must collaborate to address the rising population issue,” he said, underscoring the importance of raising awareness about family planning and ensuring the availability of affordable contraceptive options.

The Greenstar CEO briefed the minister on the existing initiati­ves, sharing that 130 maternal and child health centres have been established in Punjab and 70 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing essential family planning services.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships in healthcare and enhancing access to reproductive health services across the country.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2025

