E-Paper | March 13, 2025

Balanced tax policy needed to check evasion: experts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 09:15am

ISLAMABAD: Experts have urged the government not to overburden the formal industry and salaried class, which could lead to increased tax evasion.

Addressing the launch of a report titled, Pakistan’s Tobacco Tax Policy Boosts Illicit Trade, Sakib Sherani, former principal adviser to the Ministry of Finance, said that a more balanced, well-enforced tax regime is needed to ensure sustainable revenue generation while minimising market distortions and public health risks.

Mr Sherani said tax policy failure fuels Rs300 billion in revenue loss in the tobacco sector alone.

The report was co-authored by Sakib Sherani and launched by ACT Alliance Pakistan on Wednesday.

Explaining the impact of high taxes on goods produced by the formal sector, Mr Sherani said higher prices have driven consumers toward cheap­­er, tax-evading alternatives, depriving the government of much-needed revenue.

He added that the tobacco tax policy is failing on multiple fronts.

“Not only has it encouraged an expansion in illegal trade, but it has also created severe distortions in the market,” he remarked.

He highlighted that the formal sector, which contributes over 98pc of tax revenue collected from the industry, is shrinking, while illegal operators continue to thrive without accountability.

Pakistan loses close to $100bn annually due to various illegal economic activities. The findings of the report underscored the urgent need for strong policy interventions and enforcement measures to address the rapid expansion of the illegal cigarette trade.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shocking ambush
Updated 13 Mar, 2025

Shocking ambush

The sophistication of attack indicates that separatists likely had support from experienced external players.
Suffocating crisis
13 Mar, 2025

Suffocating crisis

THREE of the five countries with the most polluted air on Earth are in South Asia. They include Pakistan, which has...
Captive grid
13 Mar, 2025

Captive grid

IT is a common practice: the government makes commitments with global lenders for their money and then tries to...
State Bank’s caution
Updated 12 Mar, 2025

State Bank’s caution

Easing monetary policy will be difficult for SBP without large, sustainable foreign capital inflows and structural tax reforms.
Syria massacre
12 Mar, 2025

Syria massacre

THERE were valid fears of sectarian and religious bloodshed when anti-Assad militants triumphantly marched into...
Too little, too late
12 Mar, 2025

Too little, too late

WHEN desperation reaches a point that a father has to end his life to save his daughter’s, the state has failed ...