Firing on Peshawar-bound train prompts Balochistan govt to take ‘emergency measures’

Reports of firing at a Peshawar-bound passenger train near Balochistan’s Bolan district emerged on Tuesday, but the specifics regarding casualties have so far not been shared by the government.

“There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express [train], which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar,” Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, has around 500 passengers on board.

“The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8. Efforts are being made to contact the passengers and staff,” the controller said.

A senior police official from the area bordering Sibi, who asked not be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told AFP that “the train remains stuck just before a tunnel surrounded by mountains”.

“The area where the train is halted is a mountainous region, making it easier for militants to have hideouts and plan attacks,” the official said.

According to the government’s statement, an emergency has been imposed at the Sibi hospital, while ambulances and security forces were on their way to the site of the incident. However, Rind added, the officials were facing difficulties in reaching the site due to the rocky terrain.

“The railway department has sent more trains to the site to provide rescue,” the statement further said.

“The scale of the incident and the possibility of terrorist elements are being determined. The Balochistan government has ordered that emergency measures be taken, and all institutions remain active.”

The official urged the public to remain calm and avoid paying heed to rumours.

An emergency has also been declared at the Civil Hospital Quetta, according to Health Department Spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig. “All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses and paramedical staff have been summoned to the hospital,” Baig said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident, saying: “The beasts who fire on innocent passengers do not deserve any concessions.”

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the firing, according to a statement.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar also strongly condemned the incident.

“The heinous plans of anti-national and anti-social elements will never be allowed to be allowed,” the statement said. “The Sindh government stands with the Balochistan government.

“Provincial police and other law enforcement agencies will bring this situation under control.”

In October last year, Pakistan Railways had announced the restoration of train services between Quetta and Peshawar after a suspension of more than a month and a half.

Balochistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks over the past year. In November 2024, at least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through a Quetta Railway Station.

A security report released in January by the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) showed that in 2024, the number of terror attacks reached levels comparable to the security situation in 2014 or earlier.

It said that while terrorists no longer controlled specific territories inside Pakistan as they did in 2014, the prevailing insecurity in parts of KP and Balochistan was “alarming”.

It said that over 95 per cent of terrorist attacks recorded in 2024 were concentrated in KP and Balochistan.

Attacks by various outlawed Baloch insurgent groups, primarily the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), saw a staggering 119 per cent increase, accounting for 171 incidents in Balochistan, it said.

With additional input from AFP.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.