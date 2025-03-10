PM Shehbaz reviews ICT training for 300,000 young people

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the initiative of information and communication technology (ICT) training to 300,000 Pakistani youth, in collaboration with Huawei Technologies.

Stressing the critical role of young people in driving the digital revolution and advancing technology in the country, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equip young individuals with modern skills.

The PM stated that the government was providing all possible support to ensure youth were prepared for the evolving digital landscape. He highlighted that Huawei’s ICT training programme would not only enhance IT exports but also create employment opportunities for young professionals.

A delegation from Huawei Technologies attended the meeting, where various initiatives aimed at imparting digital skills and providing world-class IT training were discussed. The progress of agreements signed last year with Huawei Technologies in China was also reviewed.

Representatives of Huawei reaffirmed their commitment to the advanced training programme. Under this initiative, young individuals will receive specialised training in AI, Cyber­security, Cloud Comp­uting, and other cutting-edge technologies.

The PM was told that 300,000 Pakistani youth would receive online training as part of the initiative.

To facilitate the progra­mme, PM Shehbaz would officially inaugurate the ICT Training Portal.

Offi­cials also informed the premier that Huawei Tech­nologies had already trained 20,315 students under the initiative, with a focus on upskilling students, trainers, and the ICT professionals. Master trainers trained by Huawei would further impart knowledge at the local level to expand the programme’s reach.

