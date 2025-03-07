E-Paper | March 07, 2025

Experts at Karachi seminar call for measures against unregulated traffic noise

Imtiaz Ali Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 02:56pm

Health experts on Friday held a seminar at Karachi’s Civil Hospital and called for measures to address noise pollution caused by unregulated traffic.

The discussion was held today to mark the World Hearing Day, which was observed on March 3, in collaboration with the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), and was attended by several experts in the field.

According to the head of the ENT Department, Zeba Ahmed, the unregulated noise from traffic was a form of pollution requiring government-level measures.

Ahmed highlighted that hearing impairments can be caused by excessive use of betel nuts, intoxicants, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earbuds, and hands-free equipment emitting radiation.

During the seminar, ENT residents discussed various ear-related diseases, diagnoses, and treatments.

At least 100 patients of Chronic Suppurative Otitis Media (CSOM) underwent surgery at the Civil Hospital from January 2024 to March 1, 2025, according to data presented at the session.

The seminar also discussed delays in treating ear pain or inflammation, which lead to surgery, and even complete hearing loss. Many patients approach doctors only at the final stage of their illness, necessitating the use of hearing aids.

Ahmed highlighted that the day served as a reminder of hearing care facilities globally, focusing on disease prevention, therapy, and rehabilitation methods to preserve hearing.

She emphasised the importance of preventive measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which begin at home. “Training and awareness about hearing care should start within households,” she said.

Noise pollution can cause health problems to people residing in urban areas, but traffic noise is often overlooked in Karachi. Researchers found that every five-decibel increase in 24-hour noise level correlates with a 34pc increase in heart attacks, strokes, and other heart-related problems.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism ranking
Updated 07 Mar, 2025

Terrorism ranking

Poor relations with Afghan Taliban complicating Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.
Fear and favour
Updated 07 Mar, 2025

Fear and favour

The Trump administration’s position on Pakistan will become clearer with time.
Higher power costs
07 Mar, 2025

Higher power costs

IN recent years, soaring energy prices have drastically impacted Pakistan’s economic growth potential in general,...
Road ahead
Updated 06 Mar, 2025

Road ahead

While govt has achieved success in macroeconomic stability, it has failed to improve social conditions, address political instability.
Restoring hope
06 Mar, 2025

Restoring hope

THE disillusionment of Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal should give all democratically inclined...
Cruel customs
06 Mar, 2025

Cruel customs

THE recent rescues of two Asian black bears — Rocky from Jauharabad and Sunny from Jhang — remind us how the...