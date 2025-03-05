5 dead in market blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar: rescue service

Five people died in a blast on Wednesday in a market in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, according to rescue service Edhi Foundation.

A statement from the organisation said several people were injured and five killed in a blast in Khuzdar’s Naal Bazaar. It added that the casualties were moved to the hospital for treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the blast in a statement, adding that orders were issued to provide the injured with the best medical care available.

“Terrorism will be eradicated in all its forms,” CM Bugti was quoted as saying. “Elements hostile to peace will fail in their nefarious objectives and those involved in this incident will be brought to justice.”

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind also condemned the blast and “regretted the loss of human life”.

“Terrorist elements cannot demoralise the people,” Rind said. “Cowardly acts are a conspiracy to sabotage law and order.”

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.