Australia’s Steve Smith retires from one-day internationals

Steve Smith announced his retirement from one-day international cricket on Wednesday after captaining Australia to a semi-final exit at the Champions Trophy, bringing down the curtain on a career in the format that included two World Cup wins.

The 35-year-old batsman, who was his team’s top scorer with 73 as Australia lost to India by four wickets in Dubai on Tuesday, said he would still be available for selection for T20 internationals and test matches.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said in a Cricket Australia statement.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.”

Smith scored exactly 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28 with 12 centuries in 170 ODIs since making his debut in the format in early 2010 as a spin-bowling all-rounder.

He scored five half-centuries, including an unbeaten 56 in the final, to help Australia to win the 2015 World Cup on home soil, and was part of the team that regained the trophy in India in 2023.

Smith also captained the ODI side from 2015 until 2018, when he was sacked as skipper as part of his punishment for his involvement in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal during a test series in South Africa.

After serving a one-year ban from top class cricket, Smith has again been a stalwart presence for his country in all three formats, returning as stand-in captain in tests for a tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year and in ODIs for the Champions Trophy.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home,” Smith added.

“I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.” Australia’s chief selector, George Bailey, said Cricket Australia understood and supported Smith’s decision.

“Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis,” he said.

“His record as a batter is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.”