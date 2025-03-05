E-Paper | March 05, 2025

Oil sales rise

Published March 5, 2025

KARACHI: The country’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) recorded sales of 1.14 million tonnes in February, up 2pc year-on-year (YoY) while down 18pc month-on-month (MoM).

The MoM decline was majorly due to fewer working days in February. This takes total sales for 8MFY25 to 10.55m tonnes, reflecting a 4pc YoY increase compared to 10.18m tonnes in 8MFY24.

Myesha Sohail of Topline Securities said petrol sales saw a 2pc YoY rise, while a 11pc MoM decrease to 556,000 tonnes in February. Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) sales fell 4pc YoY and 29pc MoM to 428,000 tonnes. Furnace oil sales rose 7pc YoY but fell 9pc MoM to 53,000 tonnes.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2025

