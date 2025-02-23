E-Paper | February 23, 2025

Cross-border movement via Torkham suspended

Ibrahim Shinwari Published February 23, 2025 Updated February 23, 2025 12:31pm

KHYBER: The cross-border movement of people via the Torkham border crossing was abruptly suspended on the night between Friday and Saturday after Pakistani and Afghan security forces developed differences over construction activities on both sides of the border.

Sources told Dawn that border security officials were engaged in arguments over the renovation and expansion of a security post on the Afghan side and the fixing of a signboard on the Pakistani side.

They said both countries had earlier agreed to inform and take into confidence each other about any new construction work close to the border or any changes to the border structure.

The sources said that customs and immigration offices had been closed, with their staff members told to leave the premises.

They also said that authorities asked all local clearing agents, traders and transporters, along with porters and daily-wage workers, to return to their homes, while the clearance of export and import goods had completely halted.

Also, residents of the nearby Bacha Maina residential compound were asked to shift to Landi Kotal for their safety over fears of any armed conflict between the two countries.

Fruit and vegetable dealers said that they had to reverse their loaded merchandise due to the fear of a prolonged border closure.

Authorities also directed drivers of the remaining loaded vehicles to return to safety, as many of them have already begun the return journey.

Sources later told Dawn that Pakistani authorities allowed coffins with bodies of six Afghans to be shifted to their home country as a goodwill gesture.

They said that the issue of “unauthorised” construction and renovation on either side of the border had been lingering on since 2016 when Pakistani and Afghan border forces exchanged heavy gunfire, resulting in casualties.

The sources added that since then, both countries had adopted a tough stand on their border positions and strictly reacted to any construction or renovation activity carried out without informing the other side.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...
Judiciary in the dock
Updated 22 Feb, 2025

Judiciary in the dock

Recent developments in SC and IHC certainly seem to have lent credibility to perception that judges perceived as a 'threat’ are being sidelined.
Paying taxes
22 Feb, 2025

Paying taxes

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s ‘hard talk’ at a retail business conference on Thursday was long ...
Rules for thee
22 Feb, 2025

Rules for thee

IT was a year ago when, in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2024 elections, the state banned X. Today, it remains...