Australia send England in to bat in Champions Trophy match at Lahore stadium

AFP Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 02:18pm
England's Ben Duckett and Phil Salt run between the wickets against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy. — Reuters
England’s Ben Duckett and Phil Salt run between the wickets against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy. — Reuters
A street vendor selling flags of England and Australia before the sides face each other in the Champions Trophy on Saturday. — Photo by Umaid Wasim
A street vendor selling flags of England and Australia before the sides face each other in the Champions Trophy on Saturday. — Photo by Umaid Wasim

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field against England in the Champions Trophy Group B match in Lahore on Saturday.

Australia, depleted by the absence of pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who are all out of the tournament, have included three fast bowlers with Adam Zampa as frontline spinner.

England included wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith with three frontline fast bowlers and a lone specialist spinner in Adil Rashid.

South Africa, who beat Afghanistan by 107 runs on Friday, are the other team in Group B.

Title-holders Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh comprise Group A.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Teams

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

