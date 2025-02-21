Minimum amount for Fitra fixed at Rs220

ISLAMABAD: The minimum amount for Sadqa-i-Fitr and Fidya this year is Rs220 per person, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), said on Thursday.

Dr Naeemi said in a statement that for those whose staple diet was wheat, the fidya rate would be Rs 220 — the price of two kilograms of the commodity. But for those who eat barley as a staple, the rate would be Rs 450.

The rate of Fidya for those eating dates is Rs1650, for raisins Rs2,500, and dried grapes is Rs5,000.

“I would suggest that people pay in accordance with their financial standing so that a larger number of underprivileged individuals can benefit,” Dr Naeemi said.

The CII chief advised people living in any province other than Punjab to calculate the amount of Sadqa-i-Fitr and Fidya in keeping with the prices in their areas.

Dr Naeemi said the compensation for those who cannot observe all the 30 fasts (Roza) is as follows: Rs6,600 for those who mainly consume wheat, Rs13,500 for barley, Rs49,500 for dates, Rs75,000 for raisin, and Rs 150,000 for dried grapes.

Individuals who consume government-subsidised wheat flour can pay Rs160 as Sadqa-i-Fitr or Fidya.

