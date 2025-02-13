Shaheen, Saud, Kamran fined for misconduct in ODI win over South Africa

Pakistan players Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam were fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday for misconduct in their match against South Africa.

Shaheen obstructed South African batter Matthew Breetzke as he took a single in Wednesday’s match in Karachi, resulting in physical contact and a heated exchange of words.

The ICC said he would be fined 25 per cent of his match fee for “inappropriate physical contact”.

The statement added that Shakeel and substitute fielder Ghulam would have 10pc of their match fee docked for celebrating too closely to batter Temba Bavuma.

South African skipper Bavuma was run out for 82 in his team’s total of 352-5.

Shakeel and Ghulam were found guilty of “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”.

Pakistan chased the highest target they have ever faced in one-day internationals, reaching victory at 355-4 which set up a tri-series final between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on Friday.

The matches are a warmup for the eight-team Champions Trophy which starts next week — Pakistan’s largest international tournament in nearly three decades.

The ICC said Afridi, Shakeel and Ghulam had accepted their sanctions and also received one demerit point on each of their disciplinary records.

After the match, Shaheen admitted he had intended to disrupt Breetzke’s flow.

“I wanted to disturb him because we wanted wickets at that time,” said Shaheen in a mixed zone talk with media. “When he took a single, he barged into me so I barged into him.”

But Breetzke said the heated exchange afterwards was “not serious”.

“Basically, I showed frustration for the shot I played and Shaheen thought I said something to him,” he said. “He came at me and naturally I go back at him.”

“We are friends, it’s all good,” he added.

Since all three players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee David Boon, no formal hearings were held.