Rules for utilising Pakistan Single Window amended

ISLAMABAD: In a move to streamline the import process, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has mandated that licensees of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) will utilise the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system for the clearance of imported consignments under the concessionary regime.

The FBR notified SRO140 of 2025 on Wednesday, amending the Customs Rules 2001. According to the new regulation, STZA licensees must subscribe to the PSW system once they have obtained a valid licence from the authority, in compliance with the Pakistan Single Window Act 2021.

The Customs Department of the FBR announced that only goods transmitted through the STZA’s one-window facility to the PSW would qualify for benefits under specific rules and PCT heading 9917 (4) of the Customs Act 1969. The system will automatically deduct the quantities based on the imported goods cleared by the Customs.

It was also notified that a licensee’s user ID could be blocked by the Collector of Customs or any designated Customs officer if the act or rules were violated. This action will be taken upon the authority’s request, but only after the licensee is given a chance to explain.

This means the licensee will unable to use the PSW or its related services, as regulated by the STZA. A notice will be issued within three days of restricting access, after giving the licensee a chance to explain their case.

February 13th, 2025