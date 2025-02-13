Joint chamber with Azerbaijan inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

Minister for Board of Investment, Privatisation, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan along with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov inaugurated the chamber.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Aleem termed the chamber an instrument in boosting investment and business activities between the two countries.

He said with the establishment of this joint chamber, investment matters can be addressed at a single platform and bilateral cooperation will be further strengthened.

The minister emphasised that sustainable development depends on strategic relationships and cooperation, noting that limitless opportunities await and a new era of trade and innovation is set to begin.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2025