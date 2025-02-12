IPO gets robust response

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: The first initial public offering (IPO) of 2025 on Tuesday oversubscribed by 1.9 times.
According to Topline Securities, the book building for Zarea Ltd’s IPO received an overwhelming response at a strike price of Rs16.5 per share. This robust response reflects strong market confidence for the issuer while indicating ample liquidity in the market for IPOs, said the report.
Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025
