IPO gets robust response

KARACHI: The first initial public offering (IPO) of 2025 on Tuesday oversubscribed by 1.9 times.

According to Topline Securities, the book building for Zarea Ltd’s IPO received an overwhelming response at a strike price of Rs16.5 per share. This robust response reflects strong market confidence for the issuer while indicating ample liquidity in the market for IPOs, said the report.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025