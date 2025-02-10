E-Paper | February 10, 2025

Macron uses deepfake clips to promote AI summit

AFP Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 06:03am

PARIS: French Pres­ident Emmanuel Macron has posted AI-generated fake videos that he features in as he promoted a two-day technology summit that opens in Paris on Monday.

In one scene, Macron dances to a 1980s hit song “Voyage Voyage” by French singer Desireless. In another, he is inserted in a spy comedy film about the exploits of a French secret agent played by Jean Dujardin. In a third, he sings a rap song and shows off his moves, channelling French performer Nekfeu.

“Nicely done,” the real Macron, said in the video. “It’s pretty well done, it made me laugh,” the 47-year-old president said, while referring to the videos created over the years and featured in his Instagram post.

On Monday and Tuesday, Macron will host the AI Action Summit in Paris, gathering heads of state and government. India will co-chair the event. By Sunday afternoon, the post has racked up more than 73,000 likes on Instagram.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2025

