BJP projected to win election for Delhi assembly

NEW DELHI: The Delhi assembly polls held on Wednesday could see the BJP returning to power after more than two decades, according to exit polls released for the politically crucial contest.

The Congress is seen as trailing in single digits after it refused to join AAP in a joint fight against the BJP. The winning cutoff is 36 seats in the 70-seat assembly, which AAP had won with two-thirds majority on previous two shows.

If the predictions come true, BJP will come to power in Delhi for the first time since 1998. Earlier, polling concluded for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections at 6pm on Wednesday, with voters deciding the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could significantly influence the political landscape of the capital, reports say.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, contesting all seats, is aiming for a hat-trick of solo wins, relying on its governance track record and welfare initiatives. The BJP has used its overwhelming hold on the media to taint AAP as corrupt while also sending communally polarising signals. Exit polls said the BJP is making a strong bid to regain control of the capital after over 25 years.

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is hoping for a revival after failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections.

Although exit polls do not always provide precise results, they offer insights into voter preferences and potential outcomes. But they have often enough missed the ball completely. The final election results will be declared on Feb 8. Delhi has approximately 15.6 million eligible voters.

Chanakya Strategies exit poll, not different from others, predicted the BJP would win 39-44 seats. AAP will likely win 25-28 seats.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2025