E-Paper | February 06, 2025

War crimes tribunal monitoring DR Congo situation

Reuters Published February 6, 2025 Updated February 6, 2025 07:28am

AMSTERDAM: International Criminal Court prosecutors said on Wednesday they were closely monitoring events in Democratic Republic of Congo, where Rwandan-backed rebels are trying to expand their territory after capturing the city of Goma.

“Credible sources indicate that thousands of persons have been wounded and hundreds killed in and around Goma, including civilians and peacekeepers, following months of clashes between the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the March 23 Movement ( “M23 “) and their allies,” ICC prosecutors said in a statement.

They urged all parties to deliver information on possible crimes. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said last year he would renew an investigation into Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing on alleged crimes committed in North Kivu province, whose capital is Goma, since Jan 2022. “This investigation is active and continues with urgency and focus,” his office said on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 bodies of people killed in last week’s conflict require burial in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo’s communications minister said early on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No time left
Updated 06 Feb, 2025

No time left

Climate change concerns continue to remain a footnote as politics dominates national discourse, surfacing only when disaster strikes.
Karim Aga Khan
06 Feb, 2025

Karim Aga Khan

PRINCE Karim Aga Khan was a man who straddled various worlds and cultures. Beyond his role as spiritual leader of ...
Cotton production
06 Feb, 2025

Cotton production

PAKISTAN’S cotton crop is on the ropes. The crop output has been falling since FY15, when the country harvested a...
Kashmir question
Updated 05 Feb, 2025

Kashmir question

The important thing is to continue dialogue process, on bilateral disputes, Kashmir issue, and move beyond rigid positions.
Letters from jail
05 Feb, 2025

Letters from jail

OVER the past week, former prime minister Imran Khan has directly addressed his concerns to both the chief justice ...
Agriculture tax
05 Feb, 2025

Agriculture tax

WITH Sindh and Balochistan finally approving changes to their agriculture income tax laws to harmonise their AIT...