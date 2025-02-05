E-Paper | February 05, 2025

Mucha’s masterpiece to find home in Prague, 100 years on

AFP Published February 5, 2025 Updated February 5, 2025 07:22am
MARCUS Mucha, the great grandson of painter Alfons Mucha, poses for photo during an interview.—AFP
MARCUS Mucha, the great grandson of painter Alfons Mucha, poses for photo during an interview.—AFP

PRAGUE: A new Prague museum dedicated to the Czech Art Nouveau painter Alfons Mucha will offer “art for everyone” when it opens this month, ultimately housing his giant Slav Epic masterpiece after decades in storage, his great-grandson said.

A painter, graphic artist and designer, Mucha (1860-1939) gained fame for his floral posters, especially of French actress Sarah Bernhardt, which he made while living in Paris — and his work later helped inspire the hit Disney film “Frozen”, according to his descendant.

The museum in the Baroque Savarin Palace in Prague’s Unesco-listed historic centre will display over 100 works, including paintings, lithographs and sketches, from Feb 24. It will also provide a long-sought home for Mucha’s grand Slav Epic cycle.

British-born Marcus Mucha, who heads a foundation managing the artist’s legacy, said that the museum would offer “art for everyone” in line with his great-grandfather’s philosophy. “He always said: ‘I did not want my art to be for the salons of the elite’.

He thought of his posters in Paris as making the streets and squares an open-air art gallery for everybody.” Most of the artwork on display comes from the family collection comprising some 4,000 artworks.

The museum will also display four smaller reproductions of his Slav Epic, a cycle of 20 canvases ranging in size from 20 to 50 square metres. Mucha spent 18 years on the work depicting moments from the history and mythology of the Slavic peoples.

He finished it in 1928, 10 years after Czecho­slovakia became independent following the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian empire.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kashmir question
Updated 05 Feb, 2025

Kashmir question

The important thing is to continue dialogue process, on bilateral disputes, Kashmir issue, and move beyond rigid positions.
Letters from jail
05 Feb, 2025

Letters from jail

OVER the past week, former prime minister Imran Khan has directly addressed his concerns to both the chief justice ...
Agriculture tax
05 Feb, 2025

Agriculture tax

WITH Sindh and Balochistan finally approving changes to their agriculture income tax laws to harmonise their AIT...
Balochistan turmoil
04 Feb, 2025

Balochistan turmoil

The govt's most potent counterterrorism weapon can be ensuring Balochistan’s full constitutional rights.
Skewed priorities
04 Feb, 2025

Skewed priorities

OVER the past few years, the people of Pakistan have paid immensely for their state’s failure to expend national...
Fertility puzzle
04 Feb, 2025

Fertility puzzle

THE dramatic fall in global fertility rates — from 4.8 births per woman in 1970 to 2.2 in 2024 — represents one...