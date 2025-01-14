Petrol, diesel to cost Rs6 more in next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD), petrol and kerosene are estimated to increase by up to Rs6 per litre on Wednesday for the next fortnight due to higher international prices.

Informed sources said the ex-depot petrol price was estimated to go up by Rs5-6 per litre depending on the final calculation on Jan 15. Kerosene and diesel prices are expected to rise by about Rs3 and 2 per litre, respectively.

The estimates for higher prices of petroleum products stemmed after bulls retur­ned to the international market last week following US President-elect Donald Tru­m­p’s threats of strict sanctions on Russian oil and energy exports. The Brent prices have risen by up to $1-2 per barrel since then.

These sources said the average prices of HSD and petrol slightly increased in the international market last fortnight, while the ex-refinery cost of kerosene also inched up. Import premiums on petrol and diesel remained unchanged while the exchange rate generally remained stable.

The latest calculation showed a rise of around Rs5.50-6.50 per litre in petrol, Rs2-2.50 in HSD and Rs4 in kerosene for the next fortnight.

An Ogra official said the diesel price increase could be adjusted within the inland freight equalisation margin (IFEM) — a mechanism meant for nationwide uniform prices.

The ex-depot petrol and diesel prices are Rs252.66 and Rs258.34 per litre. Kerosene’s official rate is Rs162.95. On Dec 31, the government increased petrol and diesel prices by 56-paisa and Rs2.96 per litre, respectively.

Petrol is mainly used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, and it directly affects the budget of the middle and lower middle classes. Most of the transport sector runs on HSD. Its price is considered inflationary as it is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains and agricultural engines like trucks, buses, tractors, tube wells and threshers, which adds to the prices of vegetables and other eatables.

The government is charging about Rs76 per litre tax on petrol and HSD. Although the general sales tax (GST) is zero on all petroleum products, the government charges Rs60 per litre petroleum development levy on both products that normally impact the masses.

The government also charges about Rs16 per litre customs duty on petrol and HSD, irrespective of their local production or imports. In addition, about Rs17 per litre distribution and sale margins are charged by oil companies and their dealers on both products.

On the other hand, it charges Rs50 per litre on light diesel and high octane blending components and 95RON petrol used by the wealthy in luxury imported vehicles.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2025