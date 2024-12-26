E-Paper | December 26, 2024

CJCSC Gen Mirza meets Kuwait’s crown prince, defence cooperation discussed

Dawn.com Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 07:02pm

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Crown Prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and discussed bilateral issues and defence cooperation, the army’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Gen Mirza is on an official visit to Kuwait.

During his visit, Gen Mirza called upon Crown Prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahed Yousef Al Sabah as well as other state officials.

He also met Under Secretary Kuwait National Guard Lieutenant General (Staff) Engineer Hashim Al Rafee, Under Secretary Ministry of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Mishal Al Sabah, and Acting Chief of Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces Major General Subah Jaber Alsabah.

“Bilateral issues and defence cooperation were discussed during the high-level meetings,” the statement said.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitments and emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of defence and security, the press release added.

The CJCSC also visited Mubarak Al Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College, where he was briefed on training activities being conducted at the Academy.

“Earlier upon arrival at the Kuwait HQ Chief of Staff, a smartly turned-out contingent presented a ‘Guard of Honour’ to Gen Mirza,” the press release said.

Both nations share congenial bilateral relationships grounded in culture and religion. Pakistan supported Kuwait during the Covid-19 pandemic by sending medical professionals, while Kuwait has extended aid to Pakistan during natural disasters like earthquakes and floods.

Earlier in September, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal had said that four countries including Kuwait had allocated $27 billion for investment through launching various mega projects in Pakistan under the framework of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“The SIFC is a very useful institution and framework under which our four brother countries have allocated $27bn for investment. Saudi Arabia allocated $5bn, UAE and Kuwait $10bn each and Azerbaijan $2bn,” he had said while responding to various questions at a press conference in Lahore.

Last year, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also met former crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah and the two sides agreed to deepen the bilateral relationship between the countries.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir had also met the former Kuwait crown prince during an official visit to the Gulf state on Nov 28 of last year.

The army chief was accompanied by a delegation comprising interim Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Mohammad Farooq and other officials.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...
Kurram ‘roadmap’
Updated 25 Dec, 2024

Kurram ‘roadmap’

The state must provide ironclad guarantees that the local population will be protected from all forms of terrorism.
Snooping state
25 Dec, 2024

Snooping state

THE state’s attempts to pry into citizens’ internet activities continue apace. The latest in this regard is a...
A welcome first step
25 Dec, 2024

A welcome first step

THE commencement of a dialogue between the PTI and the coalition parties occupying the treasury benches in ...