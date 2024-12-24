E-Paper | December 24, 2024

Extremely rare baby mammoth found in Siberia

AFP Published December 24, 2024 Updated December 24, 2024 07:53am
THIS handout picture released by Russia’s North-Eastern Federal University shows the carcass of a baby mammoth, estimated to be over 50,000 years old, during its presentation in Yakutsk.—AFP
THIS handout picture released by Russia’s North-Eastern Federal University shows the carcass of a baby mammoth, estimated to be over 50,000 years old, during its presentation in Yakutsk.—AFP

MOSCOW: Russian scientists on Monday showed off the remarkably well preserved remains of a baby mammoth found in the permafrost-covered region of Yakutia.

The 50,000-year-old female mammoth has been nicknamed “Yana” after the river in whose basin it was discovered this summer. Experts say “Yana” is the best preserved mammoth carcass in the world and is one of only seven whole remains ever found.

Studies will now be carried out to work out her exact age at death, estimated at “one year old or a bit more”. The carcass was shown at the Federal University of the North East in the regional capital of Yakutsk, the institution said in a statement.

“We were all surprised by the exceptional preservation of the mammoth,” rector Anatoly Nikolayev said. Researcher Maxim Cheprasov said it was a “unique discovery”.

The remains weigh 180 kilograms (397 pounds) and are 120 centimetres (four feet) tall and 200 centimetres long. The carcass was dug up near the Batagaika research station where the remains of other prehistoric animals — a horse, a bison and a lemming — have also been found.

Before this discovery, only six mammoth carcasses had been found in the world -- five in Russia and one in Canada, the university said. Yakutia is a remote region bordering the Arctic Ocean. Its permafrost acts like a giant freezer which preserves the remains of prehistoric animals.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High troop losses
Updated 24 Dec, 2024

High troop losses

Continuing terror attacks show that our counterterrorism measures need a revamp. Localised IBOs appear to be a sound and available option.
Energy conundrum
24 Dec, 2024

Energy conundrum

THE onset of cold weather in the country has brought with it a familiar woe: a severe shortage of piped gas for...
Positive cricket change
24 Dec, 2024

Positive cricket change

HEADING into their Champions Trophy title defence, Pakistan are hitting the right notes. Mohammad Rizwan’s charges...
Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...