ECP notifies Zehri’s victory from Hub in Feb elections

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the victory of PPP candidate Mir Alim Hassan Zehri as Balochistan MPA from PB-21 (Hub-Lasbela) in general elections, after a legal battle in courts where he challenged the victory of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani and demanded vote recount at 39 polling stations.

Mr Bhootani had been elected nine times from Hub-Lasbela constituency since 1977.

However, Mr Zehri challenged his yet another victory in the February 2024 elections and demanded vote recount.

The candidates also approached the Balochistan High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The apex court after hearing the petitions had sent the case to ECP with the directive to summon both candidates and announce the verdict after hearing the parties.

The full bench of the ECP. after hearing the case in the presence of both candidates, declared Mr Zehri elected from PB-21.

