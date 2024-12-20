E-Paper | December 20, 2024

Hackers steal $2.2bn from crypto platforms

Reuters Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 09:02am

New York: Funds stolen by hacking cryptocurrency platforms surged 21 per cent from a year ago to $2.2 billion in 2024, a report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis showed on Thursday.

The hacking amount exceeded $1 billion for the fourth straight year and the number of incidents rose to 303 from 282 in 2023, it said. Hackers had stolen $1.8 billion in 2023.

The rise in crypto heists comes as bitcoin jumped 140pc this year to surpass $100,000 mark, drawing institutional participation and backing from US president-elect Donald Trump.

“As the digital asset market booms, it is typical to see the illicit use of crypto grow in tandem,” Chainalysis’ cybercrimes research lead Eric Jardine said.

“Countering the proliferation of these crimes especially fraud will undoubtedly be a key challenge for the industry in the new year.” Compromises to private key that controls access to users’ assets accounted for the majority of stolen crypto this year with most of the attacks targeting centralised platforms, the report said.

Among the most notable hacks are the theft of more than $305 million from Japan’s crypto exchange DMM Bitcoin in May and the loss of $235 million from India’s WazirX in July.

Crypto hacking linked to North Korea more than doubled from a year ago to a record high of $1.3 billion in 2024, Chainalysis said.

Cryptocurrency allows North Korea to circumvent international sanctions, the United Nations has said. The country routinely denies involvement in cyber hacking or crypto heists.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tax amendments
Updated 20 Dec, 2024

Tax amendments

Bureaucracy gimmicks have not produced results, will not do so in the future.
Cricket breakthrough
20 Dec, 2024

Cricket breakthrough

IT had been made clear to Pakistan that a Champions Trophy without India was not even a distant possibility, even if...
Troubled waters
20 Dec, 2024

Troubled waters

LURCHING from one crisis to the next, the Pakistani state has been consistent in failing its vulnerable citizens....
Madressah oversight
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Madressah oversight

Bill should be reconsidered and Directorate General of Religious Education, formed to oversee seminaries, should not be rolled back.
Kurram’s misery
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Kurram’s misery

The state must recognise that allowing such hardship to continue undermines its basic duty to protect citizens’ well-being.
Hiking gas rates
19 Dec, 2024

Hiking gas rates

IMPLEMENTATION of a new Ogra recommendation to increase the gas prices by an average 8.7pc or Rs142.45 per mmBtu in...