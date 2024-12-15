Prince Andrew back in headlines over alleged Chinese spy

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Andrew was facing intense media scrutiny on Saturday after revelations that a close Chinese business associate of the scandal-hit younger brother of King Charles was thought by the British government to be a Chinese spy.

In a court ruling on Thursday, it was disclosed that the businessman, known only as H6, had been banned from Britain on national security grounds because the authorities suspected he was working clandestinely for Beijing to forge close contacts with prominent British figures.

Late on Friday, Andrew, the Duke of York, issued a statement to the BBC and other media in which he said he had “ceased all contact” with the individual, described in the court documents as a “close confidant”, once concerns were raised.

“The duke met the individual through official channels, with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed,” the statement said.

However, questions about the case have continued to dominate British front pages and news broadcasts.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that the British intelligence agency MI5 was investigating Chinese money given to Andrew, while the Times said the prince had invited the businessman to the royal properties Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle. The Mirror reported that King Charles had been briefed by MI5 and was “truly exasperated” by the situation.

