Islamabad ATC releases 38 suspects after discharging them in PTI D-Chowk protest cases

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) has released 38 individuals arrested in connection with last month’s D-Chowk protest, while 50 others were sent on a judicial remand, it emerged on Saturday.

On November 13, PTI founder Imran Khan issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

A day of pitched battles between security forces and PTI protesters across the federal capital ended in a hasty retreat of the party’s top leadership and supporters from the Red Zone in the early hours of Nov 27. At least six lives were lost in the three days of protests, which included a policeman and three Rangers officials who were knocked down by a speeding vehicle, officials and hospital sources said. Claims and counter-claims over deaths purportedly caused by law-enforcement action against the PTI marchers remain a major bone of contention between the government and the opposition party.

The police rounded up more than 1,400 party supporters in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in a subsequent crackdown as it registered over a dozen cases against the party leaders and workers. The arbitrary manner of arrests by the police has irked the Islamabad High Court which has expressed displeasure over the manner of some arrests.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain presided over the hearing today for 56 suspects who were presented in court after their identification parade was completed.

Personnel from the Banigala, Shahzad Town, Tarnol and I-9 police stations appeared in court and requested a 20-day physical remand for the suspects which was opposed by defence lawyer counsel Ansar Kayani, arguing that the police had arrested the suspects from their homes prior to the protest.

“They don’t want to recover anything from the suspects. The police have only completed their numbers,” Kayani said.

Rejecting the police request, the judge sent 50 individuals on judicial remand and discharged six others after getting their handcuffs taken off, ordering the police to not rearrest them.

Similarly, he presided over a hearing for 36 suspects last night who were presented regarding cases at I-9 and Margalla police stations.

The police requested the court for a 30-day physical remand for the suspects, stating that the suspects were arrested on Nov 25, however, no identification parade was carried out.

At this, Kayani said: “Their identification parade has not been completed and the police are asking for a remand,” adding that the police had even detained labourers from their homes to “complete their numbers”.

Consequently, the judge directed the police to discharge the suspects arrested in the cases registered at the two police stations after ordering that their handcuffs be taken off.

“If the police arrest them again then I will put them [police] in handcuffs,” the judge said.

Yesterday, an Islamabad ATC granted bail to three teenagers arrested in a case registered by the Secretariat police station pertaining to the protest.

The youngsters, aged 14, 16, and 17.5 years, were released on bonds of Rs10,000 each. The court expressed its displeasure with the police for failing to produce necessary records in a timely manner.